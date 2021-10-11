Zacks: Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $283.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.80 million and the highest is $285.30 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $216.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

TTD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,369. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.