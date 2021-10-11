Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $372.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 169,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.