0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $20.23 million and $169,081.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00042508 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.