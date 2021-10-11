Rari Governance Token Market Cap Hits $325.90 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $325.90 million and $7.66 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $28.96 or 0.00051025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00220333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00094317 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,039 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.?The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

