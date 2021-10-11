Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.39. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.36. 808,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.35.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

