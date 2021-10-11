$4.60 EPS Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share of $4.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. The Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $6.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $20.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

SAM stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.36. 201,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,458. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $496.86 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 86.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

