Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post $51.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 323,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,654. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after buying an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

