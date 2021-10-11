First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $118.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of FR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 327,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,045. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.