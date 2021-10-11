First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce sales of $118.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.07 million and the highest is $119.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $471.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of FR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 327,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,045. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

