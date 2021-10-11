Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report $154.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto posted sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Datto by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Datto by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Datto by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.28. 405,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,244. Datto has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 79.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57.

Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

