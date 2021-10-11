Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will report sales of $14.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBNH shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter worth about $7,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 14,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

