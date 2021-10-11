Axie Infinity Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $7.35 billion and $645.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $120.63 or 0.00211739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00094451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010545 BTC.

AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

