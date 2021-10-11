Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.52 Million

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post $87.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.03 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $354.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $367.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.23 million, with estimates ranging from $421.05 million to $435.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $9,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.28. 708,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,607. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $508.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

