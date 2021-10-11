$10.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $10.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.72 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $35.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 63.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. 2,354,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

