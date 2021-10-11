$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after acquiring an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after acquiring an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after acquiring an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

