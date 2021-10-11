Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,932. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

