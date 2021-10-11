U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce $5.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the highest is $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $22.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.22 billion to $23.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

