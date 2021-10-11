$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 570,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

