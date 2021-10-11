CorionX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $116,686.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $251,459.69 and $116,686.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CorionX has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00212700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

