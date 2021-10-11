Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.25. 609,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

