$90.10 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report sales of $90.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the lowest is $88.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $85.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $417.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $418.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 454,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,108. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Accuray has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

