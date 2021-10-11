New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. 1,021,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,901. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.