Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.71 ($123.19).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

EPA:DG traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €90.37 ($106.32). 840,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.13. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

