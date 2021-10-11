South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens cut shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,364. South State has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.