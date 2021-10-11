Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $670.15 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $9.40 or 0.00016463 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $670.15 million and $84.54 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,290,940 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

