Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

