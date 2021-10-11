Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Target Price at $188.75

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.41. 145,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,895. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

