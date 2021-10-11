MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.41 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $744,497.34 and $80,897.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.94 or 0.99801274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00315917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00226097 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.00523074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004207 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

