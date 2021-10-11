Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 761,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.