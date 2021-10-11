Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 761,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.