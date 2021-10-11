BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

BYSI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 491,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.87. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

