Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 500,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,523. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

