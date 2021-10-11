Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 559,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,634. Invacare has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $155.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

