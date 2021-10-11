TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $140,141.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $140,141.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.94 or 0.99801274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.24 or 0.00504145 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004431 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

