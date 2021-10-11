GoByte Achieves Market Capitalization of $620,547.80 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $620,547.80 and approximately $626.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

