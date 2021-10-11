Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $87.22

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,972. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $6,800,000.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,311. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

