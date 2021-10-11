Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.75 ($87.94).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Nemetschek stock traded down €3.86 ($4.54) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €81.92 ($96.38). 279,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

