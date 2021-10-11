Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $55.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $53.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $222.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $226.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 100,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

