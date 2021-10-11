AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AVEVF remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

