Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will report sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.63.

MRTX traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.42. 290,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,806. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.