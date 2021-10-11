Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.04 and a 200-day moving average of $281.99. Watsco has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

