Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $507.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $521.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $685.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. 134,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,720. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

