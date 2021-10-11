GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $40.94. 730,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,374. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares worth $36,528,484. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 452,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 185.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $320,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.