Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 97.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $3.24 million and $942.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

