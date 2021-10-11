Vanguard Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 25,451 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 1,674 put options.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $103.07. 2,633,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,283. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

