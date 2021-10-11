Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

