Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report sales of $54.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $220.95 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 32,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,376. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

