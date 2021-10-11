Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.