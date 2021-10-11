Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

