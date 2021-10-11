Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.82. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.07. 240,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,465. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

