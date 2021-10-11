Conflux Network Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.06138586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.04 or 0.00310687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.38 or 0.01044205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00093855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00335708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00310898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

