Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.42. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VICI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

