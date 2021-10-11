Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CNDT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 425,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Conduent has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Conduent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Conduent by 37.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Conduent by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

